HOME FOR SLACKERS

ABC Family greenlighted its first animated series.Slacker Cats, the story of two lazy feline pals, will debut in August during prime as part of an ambitious summer slate that also includes previously announced new series Greek, the second season of Kyle XY and four new hours of the miniseries Fallen.

Network President Paul Lee announced summer and fall programming plans at an upfront presentation in New York Friday morning. Separately, the network has acquired the Tom Bergeron-hosted episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos for an October premiere and That '70s Show for a 2008 premiere.

The ABC/Disney-owned cable channel has churned out more originals over the past few years and earned its highest- ever ratings for supernatural drama Kyle last summer. The network finished the first quarter with its best-ever ratings: 1.07 million total viewers in prime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Kyle returns June 11 with 13 new episodes. Greek, about fraternity/sorority life,is slated for July, and Fallen, about an angelic teen, airs for three nights Aug. 3-5. Family also plans to carry its originals into the fall and winter, including Lincoln Heights, Wildfire and its 25 Days of Christmas holiday programming.