Home Depot sponsors Spaces

The Home Depot Inc. is now the category-exclusive sponsor of The Learning

Channel hit Trading Spaces.

It had already claimed that distinction for the channels’ similar

home-decorating show, While You Were Out.

In exchange for marketing opportunities in both shows, Home Depot provides

the budget and all materials for the room remakes. Among those marketing

opportunities are Home Depot logos in print ads for the shows, promotion in

Discovery Channel stores, Home Depot-branded on-air home-improvement tips and

talent appearances at store events.

"This extension allows us to hammer home Home Depot’s know-how like never

before on cable television," said John Costello, executive vice president,

merchandising and marketing for Home Depot.

The deal runs through the third quarter of 2004 and includes ads on other

Discovery Networks U.S. services, including Discovery Channel, Discovery Home

& Leisure Channel and BBC America.