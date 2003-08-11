Home Depot sponsors Spaces
The Home Depot Inc. is now the category-exclusive sponsor of The Learning
Channel hit Trading Spaces.
It had already claimed that distinction for the channels’ similar
home-decorating show, While You Were Out.
In exchange for marketing opportunities in both shows, Home Depot provides
the budget and all materials for the room remakes. Among those marketing
opportunities are Home Depot logos in print ads for the shows, promotion in
Discovery Channel stores, Home Depot-branded on-air home-improvement tips and
talent appearances at store events.
"This extension allows us to hammer home Home Depot’s know-how like never
before on cable television," said John Costello, executive vice president,
merchandising and marketing for Home Depot.
The deal runs through the third quarter of 2004 and includes ads on other
Discovery Networks U.S. services, including Discovery Channel, Discovery Home
& Leisure Channel and BBC America.
