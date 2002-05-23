Home Depot, Disney strike ad deal

In the largest single ad-buy deal it's ever done, The Home Depot Inc. agreed

to spend approximately $100 million over three years under a cross-platform deal

with The Walt Disney Co. and ABC, which was announced Thursday.

Home Depot will advertise on three Disney broadcast and cable networks,

including ABC, Disney Channel and Lifetime Television.

Disney has agreed to develop a home-decorating program for Depot to advertise

on called The Disney Paint Program, to be launched in January 2003.

As part of the deal, Disney agreed to purchase Home Depot products for an

unspecified number of its business units.

"This is just the start of an expanding long-term relationship," said Bob

Nardelli, chairman, president and CEO of Home Depot. Ironically, Nardelli,

before running Home Depot, was an executive at NBC parent General Electric Co.

and a finalist for the CEO spot there, but he lost out to Jeff Immelt.

Said Disney president Bob Iger of the deal: "Disney's, ESPN's and ABC's brand

strength and broad scope provides unparalleled reach and opportunity for The

Home Depot."

Earlier in the week, Home Depot announced a cross-platform deal with Viacom Inc.

Sources said it was smaller than the estimated $100 million the hardware/home

improvement chain is spending with Disney.

There was no comment or confirmation of that $100 million price tag from Disney or Home

Depot.

Viacom would not say how much the company was spending with it.