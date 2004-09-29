Home Delivery Delivers Improved Ratings

NBC Universal's Home Delivery delivered some positive ratings news to the distributor Tuesday. The half-hour reality strip, which debuted Sept. 13, scored a 1.5 rating in the metered markets, a personal best.

In its third week, the show is averaging a 1.3/4 in the metered markets, up from the 1.1/4 it averaged its first two weeks. That's still 19% below its average lead-in and 13% below its year-ago time period average, but one of its big numbers this week came in the nation's biggest market.

The show recorded its highest rating in New York Tuesday, with a 3.3/10 on WPIX there. NBC U says it also hit highs in Denver, Louisville, and Las Vegas.