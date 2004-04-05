Home Delivers Heart

A daughter wishes her mom would start living her own life. A sister wants her twin to stop living in her shadow. A struggling student hopes to marry his girlfriend but can't afford the wedding.

What they can't fix, Universal Domestic Television's Home Delivery can. It comes complete with hosts, a TV crew that dispenses help, and, for the happy couple, money and professional wedding coordinators.

Home Delivery is its own format, but it has borrowed elements from everything from Dr. Phil to Queer Eye for the Straight Guy to Trading Spaces.

(Denise Cramsey, responsible for Trading, created this one, too). Reality hasn't quite worked in daytime (Starting Over limps along), but this show and Sony's Pat Croce: Moving In prove syndicators haven't quit trying.

Cleared in 83% of the country for fall, Home Delivery focuses on "any story that fits the idea of transformation, from physical to emotional," says Lisa Hackner, UDT's executive vice president of programming and development.

Loaded with makeover hooks, the show leans heavily on the relationship and emotional-growth aspects of changing one's life, not just swapping physical goodies. But to finance it, Universal is trying to line up product placements and sponsorships.

It will have four hosts, starting with Sukanya Krishnan, from Tribune's WPIX New York. The other three haven't been chosen yet.

"We are in the process of identifying advertisers that are looking to deliver women but who can also benefit from product placement," says Clark Morehouse, Tribune Entertainment's senior vice president of ad sales. Tribune will sell 3½ minutes of commercial time in the show; stations get 11½ minutes.

Home Delivery plans to travel around the nation shooting segments, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and another site to be determined. Starting in June, Home Delivery will shoot 170 episodes a year, with each hour including two separate segments. The show is executive-produced by Amy Rosenblum, who will continue to executive-produce Universal's Maury.

"Rosenblum understands women in daytime so well," Hackner says. Come fall, Universal hopes women feel like getting a home delivery.