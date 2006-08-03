Holyfield Plans Return To Ring

Fox Sports Net is dusting off 43-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, as it will air his first fight in nearly two years on August 18.

Holyfield will fight Jeremy Bates live from Dallas as part of the network’s Best Damn Sports Show Period live boxing series.

The event will be hosted by Best Damn personalities Chris Rose and John Salley, as well as heavyweight boxer Chris Byrd. Barry Tompkins and Rich Marotta will call the fight.