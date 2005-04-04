Holy Cow!: Cable Cam Hits MLB

The cable cam, which almost two weeks ago made its golf debut at the famed Island-green 17th hole at the Tournament Player's Championship, will make its baseball debut April 9.

TBS will use the camera at the Atlanta Braves/New York Mets game, the first pairing of new play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Ron Gant. Caray (a third-generation baseball play-by-play voice) came to the Braves after seven seasons with the Cubs, where his grandfather, Harry Caray (with his trademark "Holy Cow!"), was one of the all-time greats.

The camera travels along a cable--remember those XFL game shots?--on a triangular track suspended at several points from the Turner Field ceiling, allowing it to provide "flyover" shots of the entire field.

