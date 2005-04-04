Holy Cow!: Cable Cam Hits MLB
The cable cam, which almost two weeks ago made its golf debut at the famed Island-green 17th hole at the Tournament Player's Championship, will make its baseball debut April 9.
TBS will use the camera at the Atlanta Braves/New York Mets game, the first pairing of new play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Ron Gant. Caray (a third-generation baseball play-by-play voice) came to the Braves after seven seasons with the Cubs, where his grandfather, Harry Caray (with his trademark "Holy Cow!"), was one of the all-time greats.
The camera travels along a cable--remember those XFL game shots?--on a triangular track suspended at several points from the Turner Field ceiling, allowing it to provide "flyover" shots of the entire field.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.