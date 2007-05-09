Holt Will Anchor Weekend Nightly News

Lester Holt will become the new weekend anchor of the NBC Nightly News, replacing John Siegenthaler, whose contract was not renewed.

Holt will continue to co-anchor the weekend editions of Today and continue to fill in on the weekday Nightly News with Brian Williams and the weekday Today program. Holt is also being asked to take on special assignments across the news division in addition to his contributions to MSNBC, NBC's 24 hour cable news network. Previously, most of Holt's work was on MSNBC, where he has been a news anchor.