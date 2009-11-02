'Holmes' Spies MacFarlane Special

Warner Bros. Pictures has agreed to step in and replace Microsoft as the sole sponsor of Fox’s Seth MacFarlane variety special, set to air Nov. 8.

The studio plans to use the time to promote its Christmas tentpole “Sherlock Holmes” via an extended trailer during “Family Guy Presents: Seth and Alex’s Almost Live Comedy Show.”

Special lost its original sponsorship last week after Microsoft got cold feet over the risque content in “Almost Live Comedy Show.”

Enter Warner Bros., which is looking to target the young male crowd with “Sherlock Holmes” (which stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law); that’s certainly the crowd it will get by running the movie’s trailer in the middle of what’s being branded as an entire night of MacFarlane programming.

