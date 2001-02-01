Hollywood writers' talks may continue
Contract talks between Hollywood writers and the major film studios may be extended into next week, Reuters reports.
Prior to the talks beginning 10 weeks ago, The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers agreed to continue them through Friday. Reuters cites sources who say there may be an extension. Talks are slated to resume between the two sides in April.
Neither side is reportedly giving any indication on progress being made.
