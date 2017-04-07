'Hollywood Today Live!' Nixed in Second Season

Hollywood Today Live!, the one-hour syndicated magazine show, has been nixed by Nexstar Media Group—the new owner of its producer, BiteSizeTV.

In an announcement Friday, Nexstar said the show, which aired in partnership with Fox Television Stations, will air its final episode April 28. The move is part of the company’s larger strategy of focusing on local programming, it said.



Nexstar acquired BiteSizeTV in its merger with Media General, the production company's former owner.

Additionally, the show, currently in its second season, didn’t garner an audience big enough to support it, Nexstar said.

President and CEO Perry Sook also said he plans to bring BiteSizeTV’s operations in line with Nexstar’s commitment to producing local content. “Nexstar is in the local media business and we remain focused on extending our legacy of local programming and content leadership by supporting the evolving needs and interests of our local viewers, hometown businesses and community organizations that we proudly serve each day,” he said. “We are now evaluating other opportunities where we can create value from BiteSizeTV to generate positive results.”

Hollywood Today Live! began as a pilot program on Fox-owned television stations in July 2014, Nexstar said. Media General and Fox launched its first season across their respective broadcast platforms in September 2015.