Hollywood Radio & Television Society Books Bill Clinton

While the Hollywood Radio & Television Society figures out the status of the traditional network presidents luncheon, it has locked in a season kickoff event with a former president – of the United States.

The HRTS announced it will hold an October 18 event featuring former President Bill Clinton in Los Angeles.

The event, featuring a private reception, speech and moderated Q&A, will be held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel.

The announcement comes as the HRTS is unsure about the network presidents event that was to take place later this month.

There is a disagreement over NBC’s presence at the event, as co-chair Ben Silverman declined the invitation this year, instead wanting to send his deputy, Teri Weinberg to join CBS’s Nina Tassler, Fox’s Kevin Reilly, ABC’s Steve McPherson and The CW’s Dawn Ostroff. Silverman represented NBC last year.

However, NBC’s position was met with some criticism by others in the HRTS organization, and the event is now up in the air.