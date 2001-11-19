Hollywood heavyweights take on terrorism

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has lined up a panel of top TV

executives and actors for a discussion on Hollywood's role in the ongoing war on

terrorism.

The panel, 'Hollywood Goes to War? Politics, Showbiz and the War on

Terrorism,' will be held Dec. 5 at the Academy's North Hollywood, Calif.,

headquarters.

Panelists include producer Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing),

actress/producer Sheryl Lee Ralph, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker,

director Paris Barclay (NYPD Blue) and Mark McKinnon, senior advisor to

the White House.

ATAS chairman Bryce Zabel will handle the moderating chores.

'Television can be the rapid-response team for America's message,' Zabel

said.

'Following the Sept. 11 atrocities, the power of television brought Americans

together in a time of national challenge,' he added. 'Now the industry has been

asked to speak to the world about the American values of pluralism and freedom

while telling other stories to the American people that speak to national unity.

The academy wants to do whatever it can to increase the quality of that

discussion.'