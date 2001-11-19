Hollywood heavyweights take on terrorism
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has lined up a panel of top TV
executives and actors for a discussion on Hollywood's role in the ongoing war on
terrorism.
The panel, 'Hollywood Goes to War? Politics, Showbiz and the War on
Terrorism,' will be held Dec. 5 at the Academy's North Hollywood, Calif.,
headquarters.
Panelists include producer Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing),
actress/producer Sheryl Lee Ralph, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker,
director Paris Barclay (NYPD Blue) and Mark McKinnon, senior advisor to
the White House.
ATAS chairman Bryce Zabel will handle the moderating chores.
'Television can be the rapid-response team for America's message,' Zabel
said.
'Following the Sept. 11 atrocities, the power of television brought Americans
together in a time of national challenge,' he added. 'Now the industry has been
asked to speak to the world about the American values of pluralism and freedom
while telling other stories to the American people that speak to national unity.
The academy wants to do whatever it can to increase the quality of that
discussion.'
