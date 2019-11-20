Holly Hunter Joins Tina Fey Comedy on NBC

Holly Hunter is on board with a Tina Fey comedy that has Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles. NBC has greenlit the series, which has Fey and Robert Carlock as executive producers.

The project does not have a title.

Hunter will play a liberal councilwoman who battles with the mayor. She has a recurring role in HBO’s Succession.

“We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”

The series is about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

Hunter will play liberal councilwoman Arpi. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the new mayor, whom she considers unqualified, sexist and too tall to be trusted.

Bobby Moynihan is also in the cast.

Hunter’s film work includes The Piano, Broadcast News, The Big Sick and The Firm. On TV, she starred in Saving Grace and miniseries Top of the Lake.

Danson stars in The Good Place.

Fey and Carlock worked together on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The new project will be produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce.