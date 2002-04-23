Hollings to talk privacy

After introducing his broad-based privacy bill last week, Senate Commerce

Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) is holding a hearing Thursday to

address some issues.

Testifying will be Barbara Lawler, Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief privacy

officer; Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy

Information Center; Paul Misener, vice president of global public policy for Amazon.com Inc.; Frank Torres, the Consumers

Union's legislative counsel; and John Dugan, a partner at Washington, D.C.-based

law firm Covington & Burling, on behalf of the Financial Services

Coordinating Council.