Hollings to talk privacy
After introducing his broad-based privacy bill last week, Senate Commerce
Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) is holding a hearing Thursday to
address some issues.
Testifying will be Barbara Lawler, Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief privacy
officer; Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy
Information Center; Paul Misener, vice president of global public policy for Amazon.com Inc.; Frank Torres, the Consumers
Union's legislative counsel; and John Dugan, a partner at Washington, D.C.-based
law firm Covington & Burling, on behalf of the Financial Services
Coordinating Council.
