Hollings to talk privacy

After introducing his broad-based privacy bill last week, Senate Commerce

Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) is holding a hearing Thursday to address

some of the issues.

Testifying will be Barbara Lawler, Hewlett-Packard Co.'s chief privacy officer;

Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center;

Paul Misener, vice president of global public policy for Amazon.com Inc.; Frank

Torres, the Consumers Union's legislative counsel; and John Dugan a partner at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling, on behalf of the Financial

Services Coordinating Council.