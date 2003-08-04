Hollings to step down at end of 2004

Veteran Democratic Sen. Ernest Hollings of South Carolina announced

plans Monday to retire at the end of his current term and will not seek re-election

next year.

Hollings is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee and

one of the lead sponsors of legislation that would reinstate the 35% cap on one

company's TV-household reach.

Noting the loss of an ally on that issue, National Association of

Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts said he was saddened by the news. "Fritz Hollings is a

Capitol Hill legend with unquestioned integrity and a fierce independence that

has served his country and his South Carolina constituents exceedingly well.

He's been a friend to free, local broadcasting for 35 years," he said.

The six-term senator's retirement gives Republicans a second strong

opportunity to pick up a Southern seat in their bid to maintain control of the

Senate in 2004.

Several Republicans have already begun campaigning for the seat. Hollings

would be the third senator to retire in 2004, according to the Associated

Press.

Sens. Peter Fitzgerald (R-Ill.) and Zell Miller (D-Ga.) have

already announced plans not to run for new terms.

Decisions by Hollings and Miller not to run complicate Democrats' strategy

for holding on to all of their 48 seats and gaining enough seats elsewhere to

regain control of the Senate.

Also, Sens. John Edwards (D-N.C.) and Bob Graham (D-Fla.), are

both seeking the Democratic presidential nomination and have not yet said

whether they will run for new Senate terms.