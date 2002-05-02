Hollings stays strong in Bell opposition

While he said he welcomes all new ideas to the debate, Senate Commerce

Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) was fairly clear that he opposes the

broadband-deregulation bill introduced by Sens. John Breaux (D-La.) and Don

Nickles (R-Okla.) this week.

"This legislation in the name of 'parity' is nothing more than a Trojan horse

to deregulate the Bells and extend their monopoly," Hollings wrote in a "Dear

Colleague" letter sent around the Senate. "The Bells and their CEOs are out and

about arguing that they need to be deregulated so that they can fuel a broadband explosion

and finally deliver on the promise of the Information Age. We've heard their

promises before, and we know the truth. There is not now, and there never has been,

any prohibition on the Bells offering their customers broadband."

The letter outlines in great detail why Hollings is so opposed to

deregulating the incumbent phone companies, focusing on the notion that the

companies have repeatedly failed to deliver on promises they have made to

Congress.

"Please don't be misled by the Bell claims for parity," Hollings wrote. "If

there were ever a bait and switch, this is it. Their lawyers and lobbyists have

been at this for some time. I know them well. With this parity push, they want

to avoid opening their markets to competition when it comes to broadband. With

this approach, we can kiss competitive telecom carriers goodbye and extend the

Baby Bells' monopoly into the lucrative broadband market for business

customers."

Hollings said there is no shortage of broadband access in the United States except in

rural and underserved areas, and he plans to introduce a bill Thursday or

Friday to remedy that problem.