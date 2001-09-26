Hollings resets digital copyright hearing
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) has postponed a
hearing scheduled for Oct. 3 on copyright of digital content, says committee
spokesman Andy Davis.
Since terrorists attacked New York and Washington on
Sept. 11, the committee has been swamped with work on aviation and other related
issues -- Paige Albiniak
