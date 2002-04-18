Hollings to reintroduce privacy bill

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) will introduce comprehensive legislation

on online privacy Thursday -- a new version of a bill he introduced in 2000.

Hollings' staff has been hammering out details with representatives of the

high-tech industry, who reportedly are much happier with this version.

The bill focuses "only on personal information collected online after the

date of enactment," meaning that companies can continue to use information they have

gathered prior to that date.

The bill creates two types of information: sensitive and nonsensitive, with

"sensitive" including financial and medical data, ethnic background, religious

affiliation, sexual orientation or political information. "Nonsensitive" would

include online purchases or preferences in consumer goods.

Consumers would be required to "opt-in" to allow the provider to collect

sensitive information, while they would have to opt out if they didn't want the

provider to collect nonsensitive information.

Online providers, such as retailers, would also have to give consumers

"clear and conspicuous" notice of a site's privacy guidelines; they must give

consumers access to the information that has been collected about them; and they

must keep the collected information secure and confidential.

For improper use of nonsensitive information, individuals could complain to

the Federal Trade Commission.

Hollings will hold a hearing on privacy April 25.