Hollings: Networks will ride dereg wave

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) last week warned broadcasters they were about to be hit by the deregulation wave.

"Ninety-one percent of all landings and takeoffs from Charlotte, N.C., are controlled by US Airways," he told NAB's state leadership conference. "That's what the networks are going to do to you," referring to the nets' drive to eliminate the 35% cap on national audience share.

Hollings also told broadcasters that he supports rules that would require cable to carry broadcasters' high-definition television signal but does not think cable should be required to carry six channels of standard-definition TV.