Hollings gets his way

After Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) made it abundantly clear that he didn't

like a privately negotiated agreement between the Department of Justice

Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission on the way they would assign

merger reviews, the two agencies have backed off.

The FTC and the Antitrust Division in January had decided to predetermine

which agency would "clear," or review and approve or block, all proposed

mergers.

Under the plan, clearance of all media mergers would have fallen to the DOJ.

This in particular irked Hollings, who is also chairman of the Senate

Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the media industry.

Hollings was also upset that the agencies did not make their decision public

or consult Hollings or his staff until the decision was made.

Charles James, assistant attorney general in charge of the antitrust

division, attributed the decision to Hollings' ability -- as chairman of the

Senate's Commerce, Justice, State Appropriations subcommittee -- to affect the

budgets of both agencies.

Still, James feels that the process would operate more smoothly if the two

agencies were allowed to use the new procedure: "The department stands by its

view that the agreement was good public policy that was working to make

antitrust enforcement more effective. In fact, since the agreement became

effective, antitrust investigations were being commenced within a matter of

days, and there were no clearance disputes between the

agencies."