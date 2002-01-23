Hollings' FTC-DOJ sessions delayed

Meetings planned for Wednesday between the staff of Senate Commerce Committee

chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and officials from the Federal Trade Commission

and the Department of Justice were postponed for one day due to schedule

conflicts, Hollings spokesman Andy Davis said.

Hollings called in officials after FTC chairman Timothy Muris and Assistant

Attorney General Charles James tried to change the two agencies'

merger-clearance procedures last week, giving authority over all media and

telecommunications mergers exclusively to the DOJ's antitrust division, without

first running the plan by Hollings.

When Hollings learned of the proposal, he was upset about being kept out of

the loop -- a sentiment shared by Democratic FTC commissioner Mozelle

Thompson.

Muris and James scrapped the idea last week after Hollings and Thompson

voiced their concern.

Still, all four FTC commissioners agreed that the process should be

streamlined so that it is immediately clear which agency will review which

mergers, and it is likely that once all relevant parties give their input, the

proposed changes will take place.

Meanwhile, consumer groups want the FTC to continue reviewing media mergers,

saying that as an independent agency, as opposed to a branch of the

administration, the FTC has more leeway.

'The structure [of the FTC] allows for more diverse views, greater

independence and greater continuity in decision-making,' wrote Jeff Chester,

president of the Center for Digital Democracy, in a memo he sent to Capitol Hill

this week.