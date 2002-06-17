Hollings in early stages of DTV bill
Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) has directed his staff to write legislation
aimed at solving the problems of the digital-television transition, a spokesman
for Hollings said.
So far, nothing has been drafted, and even the National Association of
Broadcasters has not yet been consulted. There also is no time frame for
introducing the bill, although the spokesman expected it to be this year.
Hollings, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, has in the past actively
pushed for a ban of violent television programming to late-night, but the
spokesman said it is 'unlikely' that legislation would be included in a new
bill.
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), ranking Republican on the committee, is also
'very interested' in this issues and likely will be involved with the bill's
drafting, the spokesman said.
