Hollings in early stages of DTV bill

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) has directed his staff to write legislation

aimed at solving the problems of the digital-television transition, a spokesman

for Hollings said.

So far, nothing has been drafted, and even the National Association of

Broadcasters has not yet been consulted. There also is no time frame for

introducing the bill, although the spokesman expected it to be this year.

Hollings, who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, has in the past actively

pushed for a ban of violent television programming to late-night, but the

spokesman said it is 'unlikely' that legislation would be included in a new

bill.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), ranking Republican on the committee, is also

'very interested' in this issues and likely will be involved with the bill's

drafting, the spokesman said.