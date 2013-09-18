Hollinger Set to Leave Discovery International

Mark Hollinger, senior VP of Discovery Communications and

CEO of Discovery International plans to resign, effective June 12, 2014.

Discovery made the announcement in a filing with the

Securities & Exchange Commission Wednesday. It said Hollinger notified

the company of his intention on Sept. 12. A search for a successor will begin

immediately, the company said.

"Having spent 150 or so days away from home during each of

the last several years, most often many time zones away, I am looking forward

to being back in the U.S.

full-time and spending more time with my family," Hollinger said in a

statement. "It really is the only reason I would leave such a terrific company

and such a wonderful team of people. Working at Discovery has been one of

the great joys of my life, and I couldn't be prouder of all that the company

has accomplished in my time here."

Hollinger has been with Discovery for more than 20 years. He

joined Discovery in 1991 as VP and deputy general counsel. In the past

two years, he has overseen the expansion of the company's international

operations including the integration of newly acquired companies in Scandinavia.

"Mark is a consummate professional and amazing leader who

has made a huge impact on all of us at Discovery Communications over the 23

years he has been at the company," said Discovery CEO David Zaslav. "It

is no surprise that the sense of family and being home for his wife and

children has brought Mark to the realization that now is a good time to come back

to the U.S.

full-time to be with them. While this is a great loss to the company, I

could not be happier for him or more supportive of his decision."