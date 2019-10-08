Hollin Promoted to Head Of Current TV at Lionsgate

Lionsgate said it promoted Lee Hollin to head of current programming.

On the heels of the recent renewals of its series Florida Girls and Dear White People, Lionsgate has expanded Hollin’s team, adding Erin Conroy as VP and Jade-Addon Hall as director. Marshall Turner was recently promoted to manager.

Hollin, who continues to report to Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs, joined Lionsgate in 2018 as senior VP from CBS, where he was VP of current programming. Before that he was with Fox Broadcasting.

“Lee is an invaluable member of our television group and will be an exceptional leader to a team of dedicated professionals, television connoisseurs and fast-rising stars,” said Beggs. “With our current programming and development teams at full throttle, we are well positioned to continue to offer more fan favorite shows and critically-acclaimed hits to audiences. I couldn’t be more proud of our group and the diverse portfolio of shows that we’re putting together.”

Conroy joined Lionsgate from Cavalry Media where she was VP of development. Previously she was an agent at WME.

Hall was most recently director of original programming at BET. Before that she was at Disney Channel.

Turner started at Lionsgate as executive assistant to Beggs. He became a development assistant before his most recent promotion.