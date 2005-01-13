Hollander to Head Infinity
Viacom Inc. has named Joel Hollander chairman and CEO of Infinity Broadcasting Corp., the 183-station radio group once headed by former Viacom president Mel Karmazin.
Hollander, who had been president and COO since May 2003, succeeds John Sykes, who is moving to the TV side to oversee new MTV cable networks.
