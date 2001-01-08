Hold your Horses

Don't look for Paramount's new first-run talk show, Caroline

, to wind up on the co-owned CBS stations, as had been speculated. Sources say another station group has entered the picture-and apparently has the inside track. A deal could be done for the show, with comedian/actress Caroline Rhea, as early as this week. The source would not reveal the group voted most likely to succeed, but the NBC stations, which already have signed on for nontraditional talker The Other Half,

and Paramount's own station group, are said to be two possibilities.