Hold Your Digital Horses

The FCC next week is scheduled to vote on several DTV-related issues (see story, page 11). These include asking for comment on a plan that eventually could require cable companies to carry both analog and digital signals of broadcasters if systems build sufficient channel capacity to prevent popular cable channels from being bumped. Also on tap: digital non-duplication and carriage negotiation rules for the digital era.

Although FCC Chairman William Kennard is pushing hard for the DTV issues to be voted at the meeting, probably his last at the agency's helm, some at the commission wonder whether the timing is right and say resistance could build.