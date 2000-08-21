Hold that Tiger

The Golf Channel has redesigned its Web site to offer a number of new features, but most interesting is a player tracker that made its debut for coverage of the PGA Championship. Golf enthusiasts were able to follow Tiger Woods-who is rightly the player of the moment, year, and probably next three decades-around the course with the help of Macromedia Flash 4.0 software and 3-D imagery. Each hole was represented graphically along with Woods' position on the course and path of every shot.