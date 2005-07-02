Hold the Fireworks

Last week was tough on the First Amendment and many of the other rights

we celebrate on Independence Day.

Sadly, the Supreme Court declined to even hear the appeal of

The New York Times' Judith Miller and

Time magazine's Matthew Cooper. Both journalists have

refused to reveal sources to a grand jury. After the high court's decision,

Time, without Cooper's consent, said it

would provide his documents, a decision that seems to be without modern

precedent by a major news organization. The move by Time represents a new, chilling chapter in the Bush

administration's already rocky relationship with journalists.

Time said it would turn over

documents that would keep Cooper off the witness stand and out of jail. The

magazine will do so, said Time Editor in

Chief Norman Pearlstine, even as it acknowledges that the action will have “a

chilling effect on our work that may damage the free flow of information that

is so necessary in a democratic society.” The New

York Times, which thankfully did not follow suit, said it was

“deeply disappointed” by the Time

decision.

Time and Pearlstine concluded the

magazine had to honor the Constitution and the dictate of the courts. But

capitulation does not honor the Constitution or the tradition of press freedom

in this country. Nor does muzzling the press serve the best interests of the

American public. If journalists promise confidentiality only to have corporate

parents give it up, whistle-blowers will whistle no more.

Revealing confidential sources under the threat of jail time and stiff

fines makes it that much harder for the public to learn what its government is

trying to do—or, more importantly, trying to hide.

However flawed the practice of newsgathering can be, journalists serve

a vital function in keeping the public informed. What is kept away from

tenacious journalists is kept away from the American people.

If that weren't enough to put a damper on our Fourth of July, a

Washington federal appeals court refused to vacate the contempt-of-court

citations of four other journalists, including ABC's Pierre Thomas, for

refusing to reveal their sources—in a civil suit, no less.

Now they will have to start paying $500 a day in fines, protection money

extorted by the courts for the privilege of safeguarding the First

Amendment.

We don't force attorneys to testify against their clients, or

psychiatrists against their patients, or priests against their penitents, even

if that means some heinous crime goes unpunished. It is the price we pay for

protecting citizens from an overzealous government.

There is an urgent need for federal protection for the special

relationship between journalists and confidential sources that allows this

important check on government. All but one state—Wyoming, where the issue

hasn't come up—have either a shield law or a court decision upholding

reporters' privilege.

Lucy Dalglish, of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press,

predicts that without that protection, “civil litigants and prosecutors will

find that the fastest way to make their cases is to go after the media. And in

the federal system, there will be nothing to stop them, and there will be

subpoena after subpoena after subpoena.”

Newspaper and communications unions are calling for two minutes of

silence in newsrooms around the nation at noon on Wednesday, July 6, the day

the district judge may impose a jail sentence on Miller.

After those 120 seconds are up, let's make some noise and get a

federal shield law passed.