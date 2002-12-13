Hogan's HDTV heroes
HDNet continues to build its library for the rollout of high-definition
television entertainment channels in the next few months.
The network has struck a deal with Paramount Domestic Television giving HDNet
the HDTV-broadcast rights to Paramount series originally produced in HDTV, as
well as the rights to convert classic sitcom Hogan's Heroes to HDTV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.