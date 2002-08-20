Hogan heads Clear Channel
John Hogan Tuesday was named chief executive of Clear Channel Radio, the
country's largest station group. He replaces Randy Michaels, who was shifted to
Clear Channel Worldwide's Internet division in July. Hogan previously was
the radio division's chief operating officer.
Hogan's selection was "an easy decision," CCW president Mark Mays said. "John
brings the combination of sales leadership, operating vision and industry
experience that is so important to our next phase of growth."
Hogan has overseen 15 of Clear Channel's radio regions, including Los Angeles,
Atlanta, Houston and Dallas, and he has worked in the business more than 20 years.
Clear Channel Radio owns more than 1,200 stations. Its parent company is the
fifth-largest media company in the United States, and it also controls billboards, TV
stations and concert and theater venues.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.