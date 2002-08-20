Hogan heads Clear Channel

John Hogan Tuesday was named chief executive of Clear Channel Radio, the

country's largest station group. He replaces Randy Michaels, who was shifted to

Clear Channel Worldwide's Internet division in July. Hogan previously was

the radio division's chief operating officer.

Hogan's selection was "an easy decision," CCW president Mark Mays said. "John

brings the combination of sales leadership, operating vision and industry

experience that is so important to our next phase of growth."

Hogan has overseen 15 of Clear Channel's radio regions, including Los Angeles,

Atlanta, Houston and Dallas, and he has worked in the business more than 20 years.

Clear Channel Radio owns more than 1,200 stations. Its parent company is the

fifth-largest media company in the United States, and it also controls billboards, TV

stations and concert and theater venues.