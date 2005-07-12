Hogan Breaks VH1 Record

The debut of wrestler Hulk Hogan's reality show scored big for VH1, becoming the top cable show for Sunday among adults 18-49.

Hogan Knows Best,

starring the World Wrestling Entertainment star and his family, generated a 1.9 rating in the demo and 2.7 million total viewers.

That's a big lift for the network, which typically generates around 550,000 viewers in prime time. Hogan's show ranked ninth in total viewers in basic cable Sunday night.

Two returning shows now packaged in VH1's "Celebreality" block also did well. The Surreal Life, featuring C-listers living together (Bronson Pinchot! Omarosa!) scored a 1.5 rating in the demo and two million total viewers. Celebrity Fit Club secured a 1.4 demo rating and 2.2 million viewers.

The strong Sunday package follows VH1's solid performance during the second quarter, during which the network posted a 33% gain in the 18-49 demo and 8% in total viewers.

