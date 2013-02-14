Hofmann Named KSHB News Director

Carrie Hofmann has been named news director at KSHB. She

comes from WCNC Charlotte, where she was assistant news director. She starts

March 6.





"Carrie has the vision and leadership skills we believe

will help 41 Action News move forward," said Brian Bracco, vice president

and general manager.





Bracco was a VP of news at Hearst TV before taking on the

top job at Scripps' KSHB in December.





Prior to Hofmann's time at WCNC, she was assistant news

director at KMGH Denver.





"I am thrilled to be a part of the news team at 41

Action News," she said. "Together, we will break stories that matter to

the viewers of Kansas City."