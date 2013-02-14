Hofmann Named KSHB News Director
Carrie Hofmann has been named news director at KSHB. She
comes from WCNC Charlotte, where she was assistant news director. She starts
March 6.
"Carrie has the vision and leadership skills we believe
will help 41 Action News move forward," said Brian Bracco, vice president
and general manager.
Bracco was a VP of news at Hearst TV before taking on the
top job at Scripps' KSHB in December.
Prior to Hofmann's time at WCNC, she was assistant news
director at KMGH Denver.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the news team at 41
Action News," she said. "Together, we will break stories that matter to
the viewers of Kansas City."
