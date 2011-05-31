Hoffman Upped to Corporate at Cox, McVay to Run WSB

Related:Bill Hoffman

Bill Hoffman, WSB Atlanta vice president and general manager, has been named executive vice president at Cox Media Group (CMG). He will oversee various radio, television and newspaper operations across CMG.

Hoffman will be succeeded at WSB by Tim McVay, vice president and general manager at Cox's KTVU Oakland. WSB is a big market leader in DMA No. 8.

Hoffman handles the role of "champion" for Cox television, working closely with each of the Cox-owned TV stations to "share and reinforce best practices in operations," said Cox in a statement. He also oversees syndicated TV and Cox's Washington TV Bureau, among other group roles.

"Bill is a broadcast industry veteran, whose proven leadership abilities will help CMG continue to perform at the top of its game," said Doug Franklin, CMG president. "He is well respected in many industry circles, and I'm delighted that we can tap into his talents to drive our future success."

Hoffman will be Cox Media Group's third executive VP, alongside Alex Taylor and Neil Johnston, who's also CFO.

Hoffman is also ABC affiliates board chairman.

"It is amazing how much CMG has accomplished in just two years, and we continue sharing best practices and learning new ones as our various media companies grow closer together," said Hoffman. "The media landscape continues to change and provide new challenges, as well as great opportunities. I am looking forward to joining my colleagues and charting a course for our company's future."

McVay takes over as WSB vice president/general manager July 7 and will report to Alex Taylor. No successor has been named at KTVU. McVay, who has spent his entire 32-year television career with Cox, started at WHIO Dayton. He was local sales manager at WSB Atlanta, and later held the director of sales title there. He has been v.p. and GM at KTVU since 2004.

"Tim has a great track record of leadership, and he understands, as much as anyone, how we do things at Cox," said Taylor. "This is a good day for WSB."