Hoffman Named WKMG Orlando GM

Jeff Hoffman, WTKR-WGNT Norfolk president and general manager, has been named VP and general manager of WKMG Orlando, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in DMA No. 18.

“Jeff has been a passionate and successful broadcaster for more than 30 years,” said Emily Barr, Graham Media Group president and CEO. “He has held a variety of demanding roles at stations across the country, starting as a sports producer and moving through news departments to progressively larger station and general manager positions. I am delighted to welcome him to our station group.”

Hoffman spent seven years atop the Norfolk stations, which are owned by Dreamcatcher and operated by Tribune. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager at WAFF in Huntsville, and before that, was station manager at WAVE Louisville.

Hoffman began his career as a producer at WRC Washington, and also worked in news at WJZ Baltimore, KNBC Los Angeles and KING Seattle, among other stations.