Hoffman Leaving Ad Sales Post at NBC After 26 Years

Jim Hoffman, executive VP for network entertainment sales and marketing at NBCUniversal, is leaving the company after 26 years.

No replacement has been named.

In an internal memo, NBCU Ad Sales president Linda Yaccarino told staffers that Hoffman had decided to leave at the end of next month.

“As many of you know, Jim has been a champion of the network, its programming and talent. He nurtured creative partnerships with, and created tremendous value for, our clients on behalf of the NBCUniversal Entertainment, Sports and News groups over the years. And, he has been a part of the best broadcast sales team in the industry for more than a decade,” Yaccarino said in the memo. “We have watched him represent our company with dedication and class, and his contributions to the team have been countless.”