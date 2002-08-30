Hoffman to lead Orlando TV duop
Cox Broadcasting Inc. named Bill Hoffman president and general manager for WFTV(TV)/WRDQ(TV)
Orlando, Fla., and two related Web sites, wftv.com and insidecentralflorida.com.
Hoffman, who steps up from central Florida director of sales, has been with
Cox for 17 years.
