Hoffman Exiting FTC

Bruce Hoffman, deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission’s competition bureau, announced Wednesday that he will be leaving the FTC Nov. 24 to return to private law practice.

During his three years at the commission, Hoffman played a key role in the FTC media merger review process and was a lead staffer for the agency’s review of the NBC/Vivendi Universal merger.

He also helped streamline the commission’s merger review process. Hoffman joined the agency in October 2003.