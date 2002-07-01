Hoffa: Union against EchoStar-DirecTV merger

During a private meeting with President George W. Bush last week, Teamsters

union president James P. Hoffa reiterated the union's strong opposition to the merger

of EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc., a Teamsters

spokesman confirmed, although he added, "They didn't get into a deep discussion."

In May, the Teamsters issued a statement saying that they were against the combo.

"The merger threatens competition and will adversely affect the blue-collar

workers at both companies," the spokesman said.