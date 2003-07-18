Hoffa tip comes up empty

A tip from an NBC Dateline correspondent led Oakland County, Mich.,

police on a search for evidence in the 1974 disappearance of union leader Jimmy

Hoffa.

Like so many others, the search proved fruitless.

NBC said reporter Chris Hanson, who was a Detroit TV reporter before joining

Dateline, told police that a prison source, convicted murderer Richard

Powell, had given him information regarding the location of a briefcase

containing a syringe that might have been used to drug or poison Hoffa.

NBC said Hanson was skeptical due to the many baseless claims over the years

regarding Hoffa, but Powell had been reliable before and Hanson passed the info

on to police.

NBC covered the dig, a spokesperson confirmed, which "turned into a media

circus" locally.