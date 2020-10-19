Hockey Announcer ‘Doc’ Emrick Retiring After 22 Stanley Cups

Famed hockey announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick said he plans to retire, marking the end of a 47-year career as a sportscaster.

Emerick, who covered 22 Stanley Cup Finals, spent the last 15 years at NBC Sports. The play-by-play man was indlucted into seven Halls of Fame and was the first broadcaster inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick is a national treasure – simply put, he’s one of the best ever to put on a headset in the history of sports broadcasting,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN.

“Doc’s love of the game and his unmatched style produced true artistry, engaged new fans and quickly became the soundtrack of hockey. He lived at the rink on game days, spending countless hours at morning skates to find one more story to seamlessly weave into his frenetic, yet lyrical, call of a game,” Flood said. “Doc always found the right words to meet the moment. It’s impossible to put into words the impact Doc has had not only on the game of hockey, but for anyone who has had the distinct pleasure to work with him.”

Although retiring, Emrick will remain a member of the NBC Sports family by occasionally writing and narrating video essays for its NHL coverage in the future.

“It was 50 years ago this fall, with pen and pad in hand at old Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, I got my first chance to cover the National Hockey League. Gordie Howe was a Red Wing, Bobby Hull was a Blackhawk, Bobby Orr was a Bruin,” said Emrick.

“Things change over 50 years, but much of what I love is unchanged from then to now and into the years ahead. I still get chills seeing the Stanley Cup. I especially love when the horn sounds, and one team has won and another team hasn’t, all hostility can dissolve into the timeless great display of sportsmanship – the handshake line. I leave you with sincere thanks,” Emrick said.

Emrick’s stated his career as a freelance reporter for the Beaver County Times covering the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1970-71 NHL season. He became known as “Doc” because he has a Ph.D. in broadcast communications from Bowling Green State University.

At NBC, he worked with lead analyst and former NHL All Star Eddie Olczyk.

“It has been a privilege and education on hockey’s biggest stage to have sat next to Doc for the last 14 years,” said NBC Sports’ lead NHL analyst Eddie Olczyk, who shared a booth with Doc for the past 14 seasons. “I will miss his stories, his preparation, his play-by-play, his friendship, and our dinners on the road. But most of all, I will miss his trust. My family and I wish him, Joyce, the pups and horses lots of love down the road.”