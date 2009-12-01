‘Hoarders,' ‘Intervention' Premieres Deliver For A&E

The season premieres of Intervention and Hoarders returned strong for A&E, bringing double digit ratings gains.

The second season premiere of Hoarders drew 3.2 million viewers, including 1.9 million adults 18-49 and 25-54. The demo ratings were the best season premiere numbers in network history. That is also up 52% in total viewers and 46% in the demo over the first season average.

The eighth season premiere of Intervention was watched by 2.5 million viewers, including 1.6 million people 18-49 and 1.5 million 25-54. That is up 39%, 25% and 23% from the previous season's average, respectively.