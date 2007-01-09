HLN's Beck To Contribute to Good Morning America

CNN Headline News personality Glenn Beck is joining ABC's Good Morning America as an occasional on-air contributor. The news is expected to be announced today at the Television Critics Association gathering in Pasadena, Calif.

Beck, host of HLN's Glenn Beck, has appeared on GMA twice in the past two months to discuss the so-called "War on Christmas" and the threat of radical Islam, a frequent target of his commentaries. The inclusion of Beck, an outspoken conservative whose provocative remarks and sense of humor routinely draw the ire of liberal media watchdogs, comes as the No. 2 GMA strives to close the longstanding gap with the top-rated Today show on NBC.

Beck, 42, will continue to host both his HLN program and The Glenn Beck Show, a daily radio program distributed on more than 200 stations by Premiere Networks. Since its debut in May 2006 as part of an overhaul of HLN's primetime, Glenn Beck has posted the fastest ratings gain in cable news.