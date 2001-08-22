HITS, Liberate launching interactive services

AT&T's Headend In The Sky and Liberate Technologies have struck a multi-year deal to develop interactive services for HITS affiliates.

The companies aim at initiating some services in fourth quarter 2001, initially delivering news, enhanced TV features and interactive games. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HITS and Liberate say they have successfully completed a technical trial and have started to integrate services into the HITS satellite broadcast center.

- Richard Tedesco