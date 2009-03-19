Hitchcock to Run KYW

Jon Hitchcock has been named president and general manager at the CBS O&O KYW and WPSG in Philadelphia. He had been the vice president and general manager at LIN's WTNH/WCTX in Hartford-New Haven. He starts in Philly March 30.

"Jon is a terrific station executive with many years of direct experience running a duopoly," said CBS Television Stations President Tom Kane. "He's also proven himself to be a fully-engaged leader who knows the importance of community outreach and engaging the audience with programming, news and public affairs initiatives. I'm confident he is the perfect candidate to succeed Michael Colleran who made many innumerable contributions in both Philadelphia and Miami during his tenure with CBS. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Hitchcock said his northeastern roots made the Philly job that much more attractive. "This is a tremendous opportunity," he said, "and I look forward to working with all the talented and dedicated staff at KYW and WPSG as we build upon the success both stations have enjoyed these last few years."

KYW has had a rocky time of late. Former anchor Larry Mendte was sentenced to house arrest in November for illegally accessing former anchor partner Alycia Lane's email account. Lane was let go after a number of peculiar incidents, including a late-night confrontation with a member of the NYPD.