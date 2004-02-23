History Readies Spanish-Language Version
The History Channel will launch a Spanish-language version of the network in May.
The History Channel en Español will feature programming on world history and Latin American history, with some programming coming from the Latin American version of the network.
No word yet on any distribution deals.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.