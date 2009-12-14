History Orders Scripted Kennedy Miniseries
By Alex Weprin
Just a week after it announced its first reality competition
series, History is getting into the scripted miniseries genre. The A&E-owned
cabler has ordered The Kennedys, from 24 creator Joel Surnow,
and Asylum's Jonathon Koch Steve Michaels.
Steve Kronish will write the screenplay, with Jon Cassar on board to direct.
The Kennedys will examine the lives of America's best
known political family, "told in a manner similar to The Godfather: a
manipulative, egocentric father determined to live out his own ambitions
through his sons, who in turn spent their lives dancing to his tune while at
the same time trying to stand on their own," according to a network
description.
"As a network, we are always seeking groundbreaking ways to
tell stories - our vision is to own history everywhere," said History President
and GM Nancy Dubuc. "Given the enormous appeal and success of
historically-based scripted series, it is a logical next step for us. The
Kennedy family, from every angle, has always fascinated our viewers - they have
touched so many key moments in history and are one of the most iconic families
in the world. With Joel (Surnow) and Steve (Kronish), we will be telling
this saga in a way that has never been done before, crossing the lines of
personal and political. This is an
exciting time for History and the auspices of this project are proving to be
every bit as exhilarating as quality of the scripts."
