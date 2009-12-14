History Orders Scripted Kennedy Miniseries

Just a week after it announced its first reality competition

series, History is getting into the scripted miniseries genre. The A&E-owned

cabler has ordered The Kennedys, from 24 creator Joel Surnow,

and Asylum's Jonathon Koch Steve Michaels.

Steve Kronish will write the screenplay, with Jon Cassar on board to direct.

The Kennedys will examine the lives of America's best

known political family, "told in a manner similar to The Godfather: a

manipulative, egocentric father determined to live out his own ambitions

through his sons, who in turn spent their lives dancing to his tune while at

the same time trying to stand on their own," according to a network

description.

"As a network, we are always seeking groundbreaking ways to

tell stories - our vision is to own history everywhere," said History President

and GM Nancy Dubuc. "Given the enormous appeal and success of

historically-based scripted series, it is a logical next step for us. The

Kennedy family, from every angle, has always fascinated our viewers - they have

touched so many key moments in history and are one of the most iconic families

in the world. With Joel (Surnow) and Steve (Kronish), we will be telling

this saga in a way that has never been done before, crossing the lines of

personal and political. This is an

exciting time for History and the auspices of this project are proving to be

every bit as exhilarating as quality of the scripts."