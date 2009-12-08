History Orders First Reality Competition Series
By Alex Weprin
History is entering cable's reality-competition fray with a
new series, Top Shot. The series will take 16 modern day marksmen and
pit them against one another in a series of challenges to see who is the best
gun-or arrow, or stone-slinger.
The 10 episode series will premiere on the network in 2010.
Each challenge will feature a weapon from a different era be
it ancient Rome, the wild west or present day, with the contestants trying to
master the tactics and technology they are given. Slow motion cameras will
track their every move and technique.
"Not only will contestants have a chance to experience
history in the making, but they might make history themselves by breaking a
world record," said History President and GM Nancy Dubuc.
Top Shot is being produced for History by Pilgrim
Films & Television. Craig Piligian is the executive producer, with Dirk
Hoogstra and Paul Cabana executive producing for History.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.