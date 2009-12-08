History Orders First Reality Competition Series

History is entering cable's reality-competition fray with a

new series, Top Shot. The series will take 16 modern day marksmen and

pit them against one another in a series of challenges to see who is the best

gun-or arrow, or stone-slinger.

The 10 episode series will premiere on the network in 2010.

Each challenge will feature a weapon from a different era be

it ancient Rome, the wild west or present day, with the contestants trying to

master the tactics and technology they are given. Slow motion cameras will

track their every move and technique.

"Not only will contestants have a chance to experience

history in the making, but they might make history themselves by breaking a

world record," said History President and GM Nancy Dubuc.

Top Shot is being produced for History by Pilgrim

Films & Television. Craig Piligian is the executive producer, with Dirk

Hoogstra and Paul Cabana executive producing for History.